Peter Edward Speth Jr., was arrested by Gulfport Police on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on a hold for Colorado on a charge of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault.
Peter Edward Speth Jr., was arrested by Gulfport Police on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on a hold for Colorado on a charge of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Peter Edward Speth Jr., was arrested by Gulfport Police on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on a hold for Colorado on a charge of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 04, 2018 09:14 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  