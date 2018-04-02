Former promoter was trafficking cocaine while organizing Black Spring Break, indictment says

A former promoter of Black Spring Break in Biloxi and a second man face federal charges alleging they trafficked cocaine for nearly nine years and conspired to distribute five kilos.
A federal grand jury alleges that Keith Lavell Brown, 46, of Moss Point, and Jaycie Mario Thomas, 35, of Ocean Springs, and others were involved in distributing cocaine in South Mississippi from 2009 until March 20, federal agents said Monday in a news release.
Five kilos are equivalent to 11 pounds.
They are scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday before U.S. Magistrate John Gargiulo.
Brown was a promoter of black spring break weekends in Biloxi from 2009 until 2014.
A year ago, Biloxi police arrested Brown on three counts of tax evasion. Two counts were passed to court files and one count is pending resolution, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Brown and Thomas face up to life in prison and fines of up to $10 million if convicted.
Brown is not associated this year's Biloxi Black Beach weekend, when an estimated crowd of up to 100,000 people are expected to attend April 13 through April 15.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.
Officials with the DEA, FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment in a news release Monday.
SunHerald.com will be in court Monday to report on their arraignment.
