He made them strip naked at a St. Martin apartment, but that was just the beginning, sheriff says

A man who had been kicked out of his apartment by his roommate returned over the weekend, assaulting and holding the man and a female visitor against their will, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
The former roommate forced the couple to take off their clothes and bound them with tape at the Bridgewater Park apartment complex, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
He beat and kicked them from early Saturday morning and through the night until the man got free and went to a neighbor's apartment for help, Ezell said Monday.
The resident was receiving treatment Monday at Ocean Springs Hospital, he said. The woman was treated and released.
The victims told investigators that Andrew Rayvonne Williams, 30, of Lucedale, showed up at the apartment about 1 a.m. Saturday and overpowered them. The complex is just south of Interstate 10 off the Washington Avenue exit.
Williams reportedly stole the resident's car keys and left. That's when the male victim was able to remove the tape that restrained him, Ezell said. The sheriff's department was alerted about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies found Williams and the car at the Chevron on Mississippi 609 in St. Martin at 4 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff said.
Investigators arrested Williams on two counts each of aggravated assault and kidnapping and one count of taking a motor vehicle.
He is held at the Jackson County jail.
Williams was released from prison in February after serving a seven-year prison term on a drug conviction, Ezell said.
Williams has a pending charge of aggravated assault in George County. He was indicted before he went to prison on the drug charge, Ezell said.
In a hearing on Monday, County Judge T. Larry Wilson revoked bond on the George County charge. That case will be heard by Judge Dale Harkey on April 30 in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Wilson set bonds on the new charges at a total of $60,000. Williams is not eligible to post bail at this time.
