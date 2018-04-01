Man killed, Louisiana deputy injured in Easter morning shootout

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a vehicle burglary suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Goodbee area Sunday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies were attempting to make a vehicle stop at about 5 a.m. on a man who is a suspect in vehicle burglaries, the sheriff's office said. He fled in his vehicle, and a chase followed, ending when the suspect crashed into a ditch and gunfire was exchanged.

The man killed by police has been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr. of Folsom.

The sheriff's office identified the injured deputy as Deputy Justin Nail with the Third District Criminal Patrol Division, WWL reported.

A few hours after the shooting, Nail was out of surgery and in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

