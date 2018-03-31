Jennifer Ann Hearty, 29, was arrested March 30, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of grand larceny.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, March 30, 2018

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

March 31, 2018 01:52 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, March 30, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

