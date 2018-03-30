He didn't know what hit him, but serious injury leads to Gulfport woman's arrest

A man wounded in an assault on Jefferson Street didn't know what hit him, police said.
Patrol officers responded to a complaint of an assault in the 15000 block of Jefferson Street on Wednesday and found a man suffering from serious injuries that included a head wound, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The man was taken to Garden Park Medical Center and was transferred to a New Orleans hospital, he said.
Investigators went to the North Gulfport neighborhood on the east side of U.S. 49. The street crosses the highway, but the assault took place on the east side near Florida Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
The man was assaulted in the street, Fulks said, and he didn't know what object was used to hit him.
Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Olivia Diana Keys, a 23-year-old resident of Gulfport.
Patrol officers found her Thursday night and arrested her on a charge of aggravated assault.
Keys was held at the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set a $100,000 bond.
The reason for the assault is unclear and remains under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
a Gulfport woman after an ambulance took a man to a hospital with head injuries.
Olivia Diana Keys, 23, is accused of hitting the man with an unknown object on Jefferson Street, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The man didn't know what she used to hit him, Fulks said.
Patrol officers found Keys on Thursday night and took her into custody.
She faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Keys was held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments