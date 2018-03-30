Bayside man faces new charge after being accused of abusing 5-year-old

A Bayside man who was arrested earlier in the week on two counts of sexual battery of a girl now faces an additional charge.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Nickolas Dardar, 30, has now been charged with possession of child pornography.
Hancock Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said when deputies executed a search warrant of one of Dardar's electronic devices they discovered "a number" of images of children under the age of 18.
"We do know as part of the initial investigation there were some opportunities to believe that there were at least some pornographic material that may have been used as part of the sexual battery," Grannan said.
He said most of the images did not feature children performing sexual acts but they were in explicit poses.
Dardar was originally arrested Monday on two counts of sexual battery of a 5-year-old girl known to him.
Dardar's total bond has been set at $65,000.
Because of the age range between Dardar and the victim, if convicted on just one count the Hancock man could face 20 years to life, according to state law.
