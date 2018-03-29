Roy Allen Ward
Crime

Man stabbed during fight in St. Martin, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald And Patrick Ochs

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

pochs@sunherald.com

March 29, 2018 04:00 PM

St. Martin

Jackson County deputies have a man in custody who they believe stabbed another man during an argument Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies arrested Roy Allen Ward, 27, of Ocean Springs, on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault. He said the arrest happened during a traffic stop.

Deputies were originally looking for Ward after a man arrived at Ocean Springs Hospital after 2 p.m. Thursday suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Ezell said the two men were in a car and got into an argument in the 200 block of St. Andrews Drive when the victim was stabbed.

Details on the argument and subsequent traffic stop were not readily available by the sheriff's office.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Patrick Ochs, 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

