They went on a shopping spree in Gulfport with stolen credit cards, cops say

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of running up bills on stolen credit cards.
Sgt. Clayton Fulks said two women worked together Tuesday to steal a purse from the office of Taunt, which is a boutique off Cowan Road.
While one woman distracted an employee, the other woman swiped a purse containing credit cards, Fulks said.
Fulks said they were later caught on surveillance using the stolen credit cards at stores in the Gulfport Prime Outlets mall and Crossroads Shopping Center. He said more than $500 had been charged to the stolen cards by Thursday afternoon.
If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.
