Gulfport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who reportedly stole credit cards and then racked up more than $500 in bills.
Gulfport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who reportedly stole credit cards and then racked up more than $500 in bills. Gulfport police
Gulfport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who reportedly stole credit cards and then racked up more than $500 in bills. Gulfport police

Crime

They went on a shopping spree in Gulfport with stolen credit cards, cops say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 29, 2018 04:18 PM

Gulfport

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of running up bills on stolen credit cards.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said two women worked together Tuesday to steal a purse from the office of Taunt, which is a boutique off Cowan Road.

While one woman distracted an employee, the other woman swiped a purse containing credit cards, Fulks said.

Fulks said they were later caught on surveillance using the stolen credit cards at stores in the Gulfport Prime Outlets mall and Crossroads Shopping Center. He said more than $500 had been charged to the stolen cards by Thursday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

  Comments  