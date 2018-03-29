Crime

Kiln man arrested after Saucier woman reported her daughter was molested, sheriff says

March 29, 2018 02:50 PM

Harrison County

Deputies have arrested a Kiln man accused of molesting a 4-year-old Saucier girl at her home.

The girl's mother filed a report saying her child had said the man touched her inappropriately while he was at their home, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the 28-year-old man, he said. Federal marshals found him Wednesday in Hancock County.

The man faces a charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.

He was held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner. The man was released on bond Thursday.

The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crimes unless they are arrested on more than one count or have been indicted.


