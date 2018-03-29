Man wanted in 2016 Gulfport fatal shooting turns himself in

A 43-year-old Gulfport man has turned himself in on a murder charge after indictment on a fatal shooting from 2016.
The killing of 37-year-old Phillip Kennedy on Sept. 12, 2016, had at first been ruled a matter of self-defense.
Further investigation has led to an indictment against Damon Lamont Jones on a first-degree murder charge, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Jones turned himself in Wednesday after learning of a warrant for his arrest, Fulks said.
Damon Lamont Jones was wanted on one count of first degree murder.
Fulks said the arrest was the result of a grand jury indictment stemming from a Kennedy's murder. He said Jones was contacted by phone and turned himself in without incident.
Fulks said the warrant was issued after the indictment. Jones is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
