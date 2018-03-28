A man accused of sexual battery is on the run and George County deputies need your help

Law enforcement from Mobile County, Alabama, and George County are searching for a man accused of sexual battery.
The George County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Wednesday asking for the public's help in locating John Homer Nash, 53, of Wilmer, Alabama.
Sheriff Keith Havard said Nash has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
