Pass Christian dad arrested after 8-month-old appears to have shaken baby syndrome, sheriff says

A father was arrested after his 8-month old daughter, who was taken to a hospital because she was having trouble breathing, appears to be suffering from shaken baby syndrome, an official said.
The baby was taken to a local hospital March 20 and was transferred to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where she's listed in critical condition, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services notified the sheriff's office on March 22 and discussed the baby's diagnosis and condition, Peterson said.
Mobile police arrested the child's father, Charles Shawn Lipscomb Sr., the same day at the Mobile hospital, where the baby is in the intensive care unit, he said.
Peterson said he doesn't know why Lipscomb would hurt his daughter.
Lipscomb was brought to the Harrison County jail on Tuesday. He faces a charge of felony child abuse.
Lipscomb was being held at the county jail on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
He remained in custody Friday.
