Christopher Shawn Lipscomb Sr., 34, was arrested by Harrison County deputies on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, on a charge of felony child abuse. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, March 27, 2018

By Sun Herald

March 28, 2018 09:44 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

