A home intruder escaped by jumping from the second-floor balcony, Ocean Springs police say

A man found a stranger inside of his home on Perryman Lane on Monday afternoon, Ocean Springs police say.

Police Capt. William Jackson said the homeowner found a man on the second level of his house at 2:30 p.m.

When the homeowner confronted the intruder, Jackson said, the man jumped off the balcony and fled on a white mountain bike.

Surveillance cameras on the homeowner's property captured an image of the intruder before he took off.

The man is described as 6-feet-1, with brown hair, blue eyes and a dark-colored beard. He weighs about 175 pounds, Jackson said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.