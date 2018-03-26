Ocean Springs police are looking for a man they say was inside of a home without permission on Monday afternoon.
Crime

A home intruder escaped by jumping from the second-floor balcony, Ocean Springs police say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

March 26, 2018 05:37 PM

Ocean Springs

A man found a stranger inside of his home on Perryman Lane on Monday afternoon, Ocean Springs police say.

Police Capt. William Jackson said the homeowner found a man on the second level of his house at 2:30 p.m.

When the homeowner confronted the intruder, Jackson said, the man jumped off the balcony and fled on a white mountain bike.

Surveillance cameras on the homeowner's property captured an image of the intruder before he took off.

The man is described as 6-feet-1, with brown hair, blue eyes and a dark-colored beard. He weighs about 175 pounds, Jackson said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

