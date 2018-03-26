Gulfport man had 'large collection' of child porn, sheriff says

A 36-year-old Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found a "large collection" of child pornography inside his home, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Ezell said.
Charles Curtis Wooten, who lives in the 900 block of Courthouse Road, was arrested Monday on three counts of possession of child pornography.
Peterson said the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found the porn on Wooten's computers after executing a search warrant on Friday.
Wooten was taken to the Harrison County jail.
He's held on a $75,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.
