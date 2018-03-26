He pulled a knife on security at a Hancock RV park, cops say. Now he’s in jail.

An argument escalated to the point that a 50-year-old man pulled a knife on security at a Hancock County RV park over the weekend, officials said.
Chief Deputy Don Bass said Robert King was arrested Saturday night after getting into a fight with security at South Mississippi Off-Road & RV, which is in the Kiln.
Bass said King pulled a pocket knife on the security guard. Bass said King was arrested on the scene and an affidavit was signed.
He said the guard was unharmed, but it’s unclear what started the argument.
King’s bond was set at $5,000.
