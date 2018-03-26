Robert King, 50, was arrested March 24, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.
Robert King, 50, was arrested March 24, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Robert King, 50, was arrested March 24, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. Hancock County Adult Detention Center

Crime

He pulled a knife on security at a Hancock RV park, cops say. Now he’s in jail.

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 26, 2018 02:38 PM

An argument escalated to the point that a 50-year-old man pulled a knife on security at a Hancock County RV park over the weekend, officials said.

Chief Deputy Don Bass said Robert King was arrested Saturday night after getting into a fight with security at South Mississippi Off-Road & RV, which is in the Kiln.

Bass said King pulled a pocket knife on the security guard. Bass said King was arrested on the scene and an affidavit was signed.

He said the guard was unharmed, but it’s unclear what started the argument.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

King’s bond was set at $5,000.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video