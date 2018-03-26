Father Jesus
Crime

Father Jesus, who wants to build a church in Gulfport, has been arrested

By Anita Lee

March 26, 2018 01:35 PM

Gulfport

Father Jesus, whose bid to build a church in North Gulfport was rejected Thursday, was arrested Sunday after police say he was in a domestic dispute that involved a flare gun.

Father Jesus, 42, faces misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and failing to comply with a command from police officers.

Police responded to a call Sunday on 11th Street, where Father Jesus lives with his wife. Police say he was wearing a white robe, crown and shoulder holster.

“While officers were attempting to investigate the complaint, Jesus used loud offensive language, which was heard by the public nearby.”

Police recovered a 12-gauge flare gun with flares.

He posted a $677 bond Sunday night and was released from jail a little more than two hours after he arrived, the jail docket shows.

Father Jesus legally changed his name from Ray Laster Jr. He told the Sun Herald in an interview last week that he considers himself to be the embodiment of Christ.

He calls his proposed church The Saints of the Most High.

A man named Father Jesus wants property in Gulfport rezoned to build a church called The Saints of the Most High. He considers himself the embodiment of Christ and says a woman's beauty is "righteous."

