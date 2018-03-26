Father Jesus, who wants to build a church in Gulfport, has been arrested

40 Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say Pause

138 Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

63 Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

69 Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

76 Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

158 Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

32 Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

180 Marijuana has an impact on your driving

87 Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm