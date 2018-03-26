His passenger was sent to the ER and he ended up in jail, D’Iberville cops say

A 26-year-old man from Honduras is in custody after D’Iberville police say he crashed his vehicle, seriously injuring his passenger.
Lt. Jason King said Miguel Alberto Reyes fled the crash but was later arrested on an aggravated driving under the influence charge.
King said Reyes’ passenger was severely injured in the crash. The passenger was taken to Merit Health ER and later to the University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile.
Specific details from the crash were not made available.
Reyes was held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
According to the jail docket, Reyes also has a hold on him from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
