Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs Police Department
Ocean Springs Police Department

Crime

This man robbed an Ocean Springs gas station at gunpoint, video shows. Can you help the police?

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 26, 2018 10:58 AM

Ocean Springs

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing an Ocean Springs gas station.

Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said the robbery happened at 9:05 p.m. at the Chevron convenience store, located at 1264 Ocean Springs Road. A person ran into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and a customer and ordered them to “give him all the money,” Jackson said.

Surveillance video shows the clerk opened the register, stepped back and the suspect took all the money along with the clerk’s personal firearm that was also behind the counter.

The Jackson County K9 unit was asked to assist the investigation in tracking the suspect’s possible location but was unsuccessful, Jackson said.

He said the suspect —who the clerk described as a man about 6 feet tall with thin build, wearing black gloves, a black jacket and carrying a black and blue duffel bag — took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

The Sun Herald will update this report.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

