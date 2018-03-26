Grand Armstrong Jr., 33, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail on Sunday, March 25, 2018, for a private transport company on a grand larceny charge.
Grand Armstrong Jr., 33, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail on Sunday, March 25, 2018, for a private transport company on a grand larceny charge. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Grand Armstrong Jr., 33, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail on Sunday, March 25, 2018, for a private transport company on a grand larceny charge. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, March 25, 2018

Sun Herald

March 26, 2018 08:49 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, March 25, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video