He answered a knock at his door. It was a man with a gun, Gulfport police say

A 19-year-old Gulfport man is in jail after allegedly using a stolen gun to demand money, police say.
Gulfport Sgt. Clayton Fulks said police received a call at 1:32 p.m. Saturday regarding an armed robbery at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue.
The victim told police a man knocked on his door, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. After receiving a small amount of cash, the man fled, Fulks said.
Police later found Dequarius Oneil McCord in possession of a gun reported stolen by Long Beach police in August 2017.
McCord was arrested on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds for the armed robbery and stolen firearm charges at $50,000 each.
McCord was held at the Harrison County jail.
McCord previously played basketball for Gulfport High during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons but was not on the team this year for what would have been his senior season.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
