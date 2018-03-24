Hancock corrections officer arrested on charge of aggravated domestic violence

A Hancock County corrections officer was arrested Friday.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said in a news release that Sgt. Cody Moak was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. Aggravated domestic violence in Mississippi is a felony charge. It means that someone caused or attempted to cause bodily harm or injury against a family member, partner or loved one.
He said the incident that led to Moak’s arrest happened Thursday night.
Skinner said Moak had been placed on unpaid leave from the HSCO. Moak was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000 by Judge Jay Lagasse.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said the HCSO will “not tolerate this kind of behavior from anyone regardless of who you are, who you know, or where you work.”
