Autopsy released after man found dead in a ditch near Ocean Springs bar

An Ocean Springs man found unresponsive in a rain-swollen ditch near a lounge died of drowning, police said.
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death of 33-year-old Aaron M. Sullivan, Police Capt. William Jackson said.
Sullivan’s body was found in a ditch about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Rumours Lounge on U.S. 90, also known as Bienville Boulevard. The lounge is east of Park Road and Park Square Shopping Center.
“There was about three feet of water in the ditch,” Jackson said.
Paramedics with Acadian Ambulance Service were unable to revive Sullivan.
A preliminary autopsy shows no foul play was involved in his death, Jackson said.
Toxicology reports from the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory are pending, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
