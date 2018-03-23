Biloxi police say these teens or young adults are sought in five auto burglaries reported early Jan. 19 around Brandon James Road, Video surveillance cameras took pictures of suspects in the Wells Cove neighborhood off the Biloxi River.
Crime

They took guns and other items from unlocked cars in Biloxi, videos show

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 23, 2018 02:51 PM

Biloxi

Several male teens or young adults worked quickly in the dark and rain to burglarize at least five unlocked cars in the Wells Ferry neighborhood off the Biloxi River, stealing items that include three guns.

The supposedly bashful burglars shielded their faces while approaching a red car under an elevated home as if aware that the property owner has a video security system.

But they didn’t cover their faces while they were inside a doorless garage, other video provided to the Sun Herald shows.

They were in and out of unlocked cars at homes around Brandon James Drive within about 30 minutes on March 19, Biloxi Police Investigator Steve Kelly said.

Video surveillance cameras from at least two homes recorded their movements between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., Kelly said.

Biloxi, Mississippi police say teens or young adults were filmed on surveillance video breaking into cars in a subdivision off the Biloxi River.

The videos show three burglars but Kelly said it’s likely a fourth person was involved, probably as their driver.

Five homeowners in the neighborhood reported burglaries from early that morning, Kelly said.

One homeowner has offered a $600 reward for information that leads to the suspects’ arrests.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Dispatch number at 228-392-0641 or the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112. Or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Tipsters can give information anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

