Kenny Kembrel Smith, 26, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, March 22, 2018, on a probation warrant while on supervision for a drug possession conviction. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 22, 2018

Sun Herald

March 23, 2018 11:00 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, March 22, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

