Jiminez, Martinez and Pina
Jiminez, Martinez and Pina Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Jiminez, Martinez and Pina Harrison County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Three men arrested after credit card skimmers found at Coast gas station

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 22, 2018 02:57 PM

Harrison County deputies alerted the public Monday evening to check their credit card statements after seven credit card skimmers were found at Robinwood One Stop gas station.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said a call regarding a suspicious vehicle next to the Saucier gas station Wednesday led to three arrests in connection with the scam.

Luis Alberto Jiminez, 29, Alejandro Lorene Martinez, 31, and Yaudel Pina, all of Houston, are being held at the Harrison County jail on four charges of possession of a scanning device. Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bond amounts at $15,000 per charge.

Peterson said deputies responded to the call and made contact with the three men in the vehicle. He said they were initially arrested on charges of trespassing, but deputies found items located in the vehicle that were used in placing and operating scanning devices that had recently been placed in the gas pumps. Peterson said the investigation revealed Pina, Jiminez and Martinez were responsible for the skimmers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although deputies believe they have the suspects in custody, he urged anyone who used their credit card at the Robinwood One Stop between March 13-20 to contact the sheriff’s department at 228-865-7060 so a report can be filed.

Peterson said Homeland Security is assisting Harrison County deputies in the case. More charges are expected, he said.

Monday’s discovery marked the second time in 14 months skimmers have been found at the same gas station.

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child 138

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Pause
Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David MiddlecampThe (San Luis Obispo) Tribune

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child 138

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Pause
Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

View More Video