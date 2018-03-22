Ashlee Kiana Smith
Crime

Sam’s Club worker pocketed thousands from bogus customer returns, Gulfport police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 22, 2018 10:38 AM

Gulfport

A Sam’s Club employee who handled the return of merchandise in exchange for cash pocketed a little more than $2,300 in about two weeks, police say.

A representative of the members-only warehouse chain reported suspicions to police in March, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

An internal investigation at Sam’s Club indicated Ashlee Kiana Smith, 24, had handled returns that didn’t exist so she could steal money, Fulks said.

Smith used fake purchases and discarded receipts to cover her tracks, he said.

Investigators believe she took money on bogus returns from Feb. 16 through March 4, he said. The business called police on March 6.

Smith no longer works for the store at Old Highway 49 and Landon Road.

Police arrested her Wednesday.

She was booked at the Harrison County jail and was released later Wednesday on a $2,500 bond, the jail docket shows.

Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set her bond when he signed an arrest warrant.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

