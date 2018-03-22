Phillip Ralph Stepp, 74, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Phillip Ralph Stepp, 74, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Phillip Ralph Stepp, 74, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Sun Herald

March 22, 2018 09:15 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

View More Video