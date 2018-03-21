Man driving truck hits two other vehicles while fleeing Biloxi police

What started as a typical traffic stop ended when a man driving a Ford F-150 collided with another vehicle after leading Biloxi police on a short chase.
Maj. Chris DeBack said officers initially attempted to pull over Damian Donald for careless driving about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Veterans Avenue on Pass Road. He said the 38-year-old failed to stop and led officers down Pass Road, then onto Popps Ferry Road. DeBack said Donald hit two vehicles, including the one that finally ended the chase.
DeBack said no major injuries were reported and everyone involved refused medical attention.
He said Donald was arrested on charges of felony eluding and possession with intent to distribute.
Donald’s bond had not yet been set as of press time.
