Hancock County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is shown on surveillance video attempting to break into vehicles in Diamondhead.
Crime

Man tried to break into multiple cars in Diamondhead, surveillance footage shows

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 21, 2018 04:50 PM

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Diamondhead Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on home surveillance footage attempting to break into vehicles.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said the sheriff’s office received several reports of a man who attempted to break into vehicles on multiple streets in Diamondhead. The footage, which Hancock deputies posted on their Facebook page, has a timestamp of 2:09 a.m. Wednesday.

In the video, a man walks up to a truck parked in a driveway, tugs on the driver’s door handle with his eyes on the home, turns around, tugs on the passenger’s door handle of a SUV parked next to the truck, peers in the window and proceeds down the street.

The surveillance footage captured a clean look at the man’s face while he looked at the home.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900 or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

