Man tried to break into multiple cars in Diamondhead, surveillance footage shows

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Diamondhead Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on home surveillance footage attempting to break into vehicles.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said the sheriff’s office received several reports of a man who attempted to break into vehicles on multiple streets in Diamondhead. The footage, which Hancock deputies posted on their Facebook page, has a timestamp of 2:09 a.m. Wednesday.
In the video, a man walks up to a truck parked in a driveway, tugs on the driver’s door handle with his eyes on the home, turns around, tugs on the passenger’s door handle of a SUV parked next to the truck, peers in the window and proceeds down the street.
The surveillance footage captured a clean look at the man’s face while he looked at the home.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900 or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments