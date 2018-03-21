Hennessy Alana Kerner, Connor O'Brien Bradford and Austin Charles Pennington
Hennessy Alana Kerner, Connor O'Brien Bradford and Austin Charles Pennington Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Hennessy Alana Kerner, Connor O'Brien Bradford and Austin Charles Pennington Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

He was delivering pizza and wings to a Gulfport apartment. It was a setup, cops say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 21, 2018 09:47 AM

Gulfport

A woman ordered pizza, chicken wings and other items delivered to an apartment and became part of an armed robbery, police said.

It was a setup so two men she knows could rob the driver of the food and cash during the delivery Sunday night at Ashton Park Apartments on Cuandet Road, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

Hennessy Kerner, 21, had placed a delivery order that included brownies, Mountain Dew and Pepsi from the apartment in the 9000 block of Cuandet, Fulks said.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, the delivery driver told police he was trying to deliver the food when two young adults approached him. One was holding a handgun and they demanded the food and cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most delivery drivers don’t carry cash, so all they got was the food before they fled, Fulks said. The driver was not injured.

Investigators identified Kerner as the one who placed the order.

The alleged gunmen have been identified as Austin Pennington and Conner Bradford, both 18, and also Gulfport residents.

Police arrested each of them on an armed robbery charge and took them to the Harrison County jail

Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds at $100,000 each for Pennington and Bradford and $25,000 for Kerner.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

View More Video