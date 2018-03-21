He was delivering pizza and wings to a Gulfport apartment. It was a setup, cops say

A woman ordered pizza, chicken wings and other items delivered to an apartment and became part of an armed robbery, police said.
It was a setup so two men she knows could rob the driver of the food and cash during the delivery Sunday night at Ashton Park Apartments on Cuandet Road, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Hennessy Kerner, 21, had placed a delivery order that included brownies, Mountain Dew and Pepsi from the apartment in the 9000 block of Cuandet, Fulks said.
About 10 p.m. Sunday, the delivery driver told police he was trying to deliver the food when two young adults approached him. One was holding a handgun and they demanded the food and cash.
Never miss a local story.
Most delivery drivers don’t carry cash, so all they got was the food before they fled, Fulks said. The driver was not injured.
Investigators identified Kerner as the one who placed the order.
The alleged gunmen have been identified as Austin Pennington and Conner Bradford, both 18, and also Gulfport residents.
Police arrested each of them on an armed robbery charge and took them to the Harrison County jail
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds at $100,000 each for Pennington and Bradford and $25,000 for Kerner.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments