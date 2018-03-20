Man beat up his girlfriend twice in one month, Hancock investigator says

A month ago, John Sanford Dequeant assaulted his girlfriend and used a baseball bat to bust her car windshield, an investigator said.
On Monday, less than a week after serving a 22-day jail sentence, “he beat her up again,” Hancock County Sheriff’s Investigator Mark Alison said. “There’s a drug problem. It’s about the meth.
“The last time I interviewed him, he said he knew there was a problem and he wanted to get help.”
But Dequeant hasn’t sought help for meth addiction, Alison said, “and everything went downhill.”
The 44-year-old Picayune man faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Deputies had been called to the woman’s home on Feb. 19 after the baseball bat incident that led to Dequeant’s conviction on simple domestic assault.
“He got mad because she was going to look for a job so he went outside with a baseball bat and busted her windshield,” Alison said.
Dequeant also physically assaulted her, he said. The incident didn’t rise to the level of a felony charge but the circumstances “were severe,” Alison said.
Dequeant got out of jail Feb. 13. and was back in jail six days later. This time, he and the woman were spending time together when Dequeant became more violent than before, Alison said.
The woman told investigators that Dequeant pushed her to the floor, tried to punch her, threatened to kill her and used a knife to cut her arm.
“He said he ‘woke up’ (from a meth high) and realized what he was doing and said he had choked her,” Alison said.
The cut on the woman’s arm was not life-threatening, he said.
Dequeant remained in jail Tuesday on a $30,000 bond.
