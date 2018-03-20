Masked men cornered her husband, so she grabbed her shotgun, Ocean Springs police say

Two masked men reportedly ordered a woman at gunpoint to go back inside her house while they robbed her husband.
The woman returned with a surprise of her own — a shotgun, police said.
The robbers had demanded her husband’s wallet and cellphone but threw the wallet and it’s contents on the porch, Police Capt. William Jackson said.
The robbers, who wore ski masks, had left by the time the woman went back outside, Jackson said. Their descriptions were not available.
Never miss a local story.
It happened on Holly Street in a neighborhood between Davidson and Brumbaugh roads.
The husband told police he was walking to his vehicle about 5:13 a.m. Tuesday to leave for work when he two men with their faces covered approached him.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or send a tip on the P3 Tips app, available for download on most phones.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments