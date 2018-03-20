Crime

Masked men cornered her husband, so she grabbed her shotgun, Ocean Springs police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 20, 2018 09:31 AM

Ocean Springs

Two masked men reportedly ordered a woman at gunpoint to go back inside her house while they robbed her husband.

The woman returned with a surprise of her own — a shotgun, police said.

The robbers had demanded her husband’s wallet and cellphone but threw the wallet and it’s contents on the porch, Police Capt. William Jackson said.

The robbers, who wore ski masks, had left by the time the woman went back outside, Jackson said. Their descriptions were not available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It happened on Holly Street in a neighborhood between Davidson and Brumbaugh roads.

The husband told police he was walking to his vehicle about 5:13 a.m. Tuesday to leave for work when he two men with their faces covered approached him.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or send a tip on the P3 Tips app, available for download on most phones.

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

View More Video