Kelley Janae Johnson, 19, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, March 19, 2018, on a drug court violation while on supervision on a charge of credit card fraud.
Kelley Janae Johnson, 19, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, March 19, 2018, on a drug court violation while on supervision on a charge of credit card fraud. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Kelley Janae Johnson, 19, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, March 19, 2018, on a drug court violation while on supervision on a charge of credit card fraud. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, March 19, 2018

Sun Herald

March 20, 2018 09:19 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, March 19, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

View More Video