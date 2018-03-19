More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune
Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune

Crime

Credit card skimmers found — again — at this Coast gas station

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 19, 2018 08:50 PM

For the second time in 14 months, credit card skimmers have been found at the same Coast gas station.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed Monday his department is investigating the discovery of skimmers at the Robinwood One Stop, which is on U.S. 49 at West Wortham Road.

Peterson said deputies located seven card skimmers at the Robinwood One Stop.

“If you’ve used this station for fuel in the last 10 days, please check with your financial institution to see if your card has been compromised,” Peterson told the Sun Herald. “We are also asking our store owners to please check your pumps daily to see if anything has been tampered with.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Skimmers were previously found in gas pumps of the Saucier gas station last January.

Video surveillance captured four people connected to the first card-skimming incident at the Robinwood One Stop, Peterson said at the time. They were also captured on surveillance at the Walmart on U.S. 49 purchasing merchandise using the stolen card information.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Pause
Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

View More Video