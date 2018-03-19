Credit card skimmers found — again — at this Coast gas station

For the second time in 14 months, credit card skimmers have been found at the same Coast gas station.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed Monday his department is investigating the discovery of skimmers at the Robinwood One Stop, which is on U.S. 49 at West Wortham Road.
Peterson said deputies located seven card skimmers at the Robinwood One Stop.
“If you’ve used this station for fuel in the last 10 days, please check with your financial institution to see if your card has been compromised,” Peterson told the Sun Herald. “We are also asking our store owners to please check your pumps daily to see if anything has been tampered with.”
He said the investigation is ongoing.
Skimmers were previously found in gas pumps of the Saucier gas station last January.
Video surveillance captured four people connected to the first card-skimming incident at the Robinwood One Stop, Peterson said at the time. They were also captured on surveillance at the Walmart on U.S. 49 purchasing merchandise using the stolen card information.
