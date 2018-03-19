‘Dominoes’ fall in Bayside Park after arrest of ‘well known’ drug dealer, Hancock sheriff says

The arrest of Rico Laneaux last week led to three other arrests by Hancock deputies.
Monday, the department announced the arrests of two more people who Sheriff Ricky Adam says are connected to Laneaux.
Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said the ongoing investigation from Laneaux’s arrest led the Narcotics Division to a home located on the 6000 block of West Desoto Street in the Bayside Park community.
Deputies found Valarie Warren, 36, at the home and arrested her on an outstanding warrant from Bay St. Louis police for petit larceny.
Never miss a local story.
While at the home, Skinner said, authorities saw methamphetamine and distribution paraphernalia “in plain view” and received consent from the home owner to search the house.
Byron Saucier, 33, who rents the home, was later arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He’s held at the Hancock County jail on a $15,000 bond.
Skinner said deputies learned Saucier was connected to Laneaux’s alleged distribution of drugs.
“The dominoes of the Rico Laneaux case continue to fall and will do so until all associates are arrested,” Adam said.
Laneaux, 36, was arrested last week on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a silencer and possession of a stolen firearm. Also arrested at the same time were Misty Moran, Schman Ladner and Justin Fontenot on an assortment of charges.
“I am very pleased to get these people off the streets of our community — especially Laneaux,” Adam said last week. “We feel that he was involved in distributing large amounts of illegal drugs into our area.
“When you mix large amounts of drugs, money and the weapons he had, it usually can end badly. I am glad that it did not and all of my people were unharmed in his apprehension.”
Skinner said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments