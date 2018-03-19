Bradley Joe Graves, 42, of Saucier, was arrested by Perry County deputies on March 17, 2018, on a charge of kidnapping.
Bradley Joe Graves, 42, of Saucier, was arrested by Perry County deputies on March 17, 2018, on a charge of kidnapping. Perry County Sheriff’s Office
Bradley Joe Graves, 42, of Saucier, was arrested by Perry County deputies on March 17, 2018, on a charge of kidnapping. Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Cops find woman shackled to bed at Mississippi RV park after neighbors heard cries for help

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 19, 2018 03:33 PM

Perry County deputies responded to an RV Park off of Mississippi 29 South about 7:30 p.m. Friday after some reported a woman was screaming for help.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said deputies had to break down the door of the RV to gain entrance. Once inside, he said, they found a woman “shackled” to the bed.

Later that night, Nobles said, Wiggins police arrested 42-year-old Bradley Joe Graves, of Saucier, on a kidnapping charge in connection to the incident.

He said the woman was taken into protective custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nobles declined to elaborate on why the woman was held against her will and said it was unclear how long she had been shackled.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

View More Video