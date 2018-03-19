Cops find woman shackled to bed at Mississippi RV park after neighbors heard cries for help

Perry County deputies responded to an RV Park off of Mississippi 29 South about 7:30 p.m. Friday after some reported a woman was screaming for help.
Sheriff Mitch Nobles said deputies had to break down the door of the RV to gain entrance. Once inside, he said, they found a woman “shackled” to the bed.
Later that night, Nobles said, Wiggins police arrested 42-year-old Bradley Joe Graves, of Saucier, on a kidnapping charge in connection to the incident.
He said the woman was taken into protective custody.
Nobles declined to elaborate on why the woman was held against her will and said it was unclear how long she had been shackled.
