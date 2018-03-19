He hit a power pole during a police chase. A toddler was in the car, Moss Point cops say

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Moss Point police early Saturday morning after fleeing down Main Street during a traffic stop, police say
Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said officers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Travis Pierce around Main and Joseph streets, but Pierce sped off.
The car came to a stop when Pierce hit a power pole, Ashley said.
Ashley said there were five people in the car, including an 18-month-old child. He said officers also found multiple substances “believed to be illegal narcotics.”
Pierce was booked at the Jackson County Adult jail and is held on charges of child endangerment, fleeing arrest and possession of a scheduled substance. His bond was set at $25,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Vince Nye or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.
