It’s the second time in a month Victoria’s Secret has been hit by shoplifters, Biloxi cops say.

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of shoplifting from Edgewater Mall on March 1.
Maj. Chris DeBack said a woman picked up several items at the Victoria’s Secret and stuffed them into her mesh bag. He said she then left without paying. The woman was wearing black tights, a white shirt with an unknown orange design on the front and tan boots, DeBack said.
He said the woman then met up with a man and a woman and left in a white four-door Chevy. The other two people are considered witnesses and not suspects, DeBack said.
The alleged theft is the second one in as many months that BPD has asked for the public’s help solving. On Feb. 23, three women shoplifted more than $2,000 in pajamas, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Officer Kit Manning at 228-702-3059. The Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit can be reached at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
