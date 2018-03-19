Jessica Ponthieux, 40, was arrested March 18, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces three misdemeanor charges of illegal misdemeanor possession and possession of paraphernalia.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Sun Herald

March 19, 2018 09:01 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, March 18, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

