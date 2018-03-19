Male wounded in Gulfport shooting is released from a hospital, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a male late Sunday night in the area of 20th Avenue and 30th Street.
Police alerted the media in a tweet at 11:42 p.m. Sunday.
The wounded man has been released from a hospital, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Monday morning.
No one is in custody but the investigation continues, Fulks said.
It isn’t clear if the victim is a teenager or an adult.
The neighborhood is a few blocks east of U.S. 49 and two blocks north of 28th Street.
A motive wasn’t available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
