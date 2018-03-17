Torie Peter Gray, 25, was arrested March 16, 2018, by Waveland police on three counts of burglary, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one county of receiving stolen property.
Torie Peter Gray, 25, was arrested March 16, 2018, by Waveland police on three counts of burglary, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one county of receiving stolen property. Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, March 16, 2018

Sun Herald

March 17, 2018 10:23 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, March 16, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

