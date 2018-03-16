They broke into cars in Pass Christian, cops say. Now they’re reunited in the Hancock jail.

One day after Pass Christian police asked for the public’s help in catching two suspected car burglars, the young duo is being held in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

Waveland police and Hancock County deputies booked Torie Peter Gray at 6:55 a.m. Friday on eight charges, totaling $85,000 in bonds.

A warrant was recently issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray for the 25-year-old on three counts of car burglary, connected to a string of break-ins that happened across Pass Christian on March 9.

Gray is being held by Waveland and Hancock authorities on three counts of burglary. He’s also facing two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen weapon and a charge of receiving stolen property.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gray’s alleged partner in the break-ins, Justin Gage Fontenot, is also being held in the Hancock County jail. The 18-year-old faces charges from Hancock County deputies of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and contempt of court. Hancock County Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said Fontenot was in the apartment of Misty Moran when deputies tracked Rico Laneaux into the Blue Meadow Road residence. Deputies were previously looking for Laneaux, who Skinner said is a major drug trafficker in the county.

Pass Christian police chief said Gray and Fontenot stole a number of miscellaneous items from unlocked vehicles across the city. He said the items included sunglasses, guns, electronics and change.