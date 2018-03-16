Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a church on March 3.
Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a church on March 3. Gulfport Police Department
Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a church on March 3. Gulfport Police Department

Crime

He forced his way into a Gulfport church. Police need your help because of what he did next.

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 16, 2018 01:37 PM

Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a local church.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said a man forced his way into the Handsboro Baptist Church, located at 1421 East Pass Road, at 3:24 p.m.

Fulks said surveillance cameras caught the break-in. He said once the man was inside he caused unspecified damages to the church before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

View More Video