He forced his way into a Gulfport church. Police need your help because of what he did next.

Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a local church.
Sgt. Clayton Fulks said a man forced his way into the Handsboro Baptist Church, located at 1421 East Pass Road, at 3:24 p.m.
Fulks said surveillance cameras caught the break-in. He said once the man was inside he caused unspecified damages to the church before leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
