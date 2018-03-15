He was high on meth when he threw a 15-month-old into the air. The boy died.

Charles Connetti III, 27, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 15-month-old Maddox Viergge, avoiding the death penalty on an earlier capital murder charge.
Connetti, 27, faces 20 to 40 years in prison when Judge Larry Bourgeois Jr. sentences him at 9:30 a.m. April 16 in Hancock County
Connetti told the judge he was high on methamphetamine when he threw Maddox into the air because the toddler was crying. He said he meant to throw Maddox on the trunk, but missed and the baby landed on the ground.
On March 31, 2016, first responders arrived at the Kiln house Connetti shared with his parents, where his girlfriend and son Maddox had spent the night.
Medical personnel believed the child had suffered traumatic head injuries and had difficulty breathing because of blood in his lungs, Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
Maddox was taken to Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis and later flown to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, where he died April 3.
