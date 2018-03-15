Gary Surian, 47, was arrested March 14, 2018, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of aggravated assault. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Sun Herald

March 15, 2018 09:13 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

  Comments  

