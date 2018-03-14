His 68-year-old dad had something he wanted so he beat him for it, Biloxi cops say

Mitchell Ryan Johnson is facing a felony robbery charge after police say he assaulted his 68-year-old father Wednesday and stole prescription medication.
Maj. Christopher DeBack said the assault happened on the 300 block of Porter Avenue.
According to the Harrison County jail docket, Johnson, 27, was booked at 5:23 p.m.
Johnson was held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
The docket also lists misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and domestic assault, with a combined bond amount of $1,500.
DeBack said he tried to run once he saw police but didn’t get far.
Anyone with more information about the assault is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
