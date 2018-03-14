Glynna Brown, 46, was arrested March 13, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Sun Herald

March 14, 2018 09:16 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

