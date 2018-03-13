She led police on a chase through South Mississippi. The world saw it on ‘Live PD.’

A wild car chase that originated in Picayune ended up making the 100th episode of “Live PD.”
The Slidell Police Department previously teased the chase on its Facebook page.
WRJWRadio.com reported the specifics of Kacy Nix’s run through the Coast and into Louisiana.
According to WRJW, the 29-year-old reportedly stole a 2011 Nissan Altima just before 6 p.m. March 6. Just over 90 minutes later, Picayune police saw the vehicle on Highway 11 and began the pursuit.
In total, Picayune Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said Nix traveled in excess of 100 miles an hour and led six different law enforcement agencies — Picayune and Slidell police departments; Pearl River and Hancock counties and St. Tammany Parish’s sheriff’s departments; and the Louisiana State Police — on a circuitous chase through the Coast, into Louisiana and back through Hancock County, touching Highway 11, Sam Mitchell Road, Shorty Burgess Road, Interstate 59 and Interstate 10.
Magri told WRJW that the pursuit finally came to an end when Nix ran out of gas on the shoulder of I-10 in Hancock County.
"I was sick of you all chasing me" #LivePD pic.twitter.com/FCsP2iALb2— Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) March 10, 2018
Video that aired on Live PD showed Nix being taken into custody.
When questioned by Slidell police as to why she was evading the flashing blue lights, Nix said she was merely going home and didn’t know why she was being followed. She said her sister reported the vehicle stolen and she was only going to the store.
One of the officers asked Nix why she stopped.
“I was sick of y’all chasing me,” she said, with a couple bleeped out expletives.
The officer told Nix “good luck.”
“Thank you,” she said. “I’m going to need it.”
Nix was arrested by Picayune police on charges of felony taking of a vehicle, felony eluding, driving with a suspended license. Nix also faces charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an office and hit and run from the St. Tammany Parish’s Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
